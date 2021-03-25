NLISD students put on Sparky the Fire Dog Masks – Donated by Paris Fire Department

The Paris Fire Department donated masks with an emblem of Sparky the Fire Dog to North Lamar ISD students. Firefighters Monty Middleton, Zach Beal and Colt Holbert took time out of their morning schedule to pose with the young students wearing masks of their local hero. Students, beginning front left, are Cole Dubose, Blake Dubose, Judith Sheffield, Jayleigh Harris, Lillian Harris, Shanning Stephens, Carolina Boles and Reece Stephens. In back are Aalijah Fuller, Jacob Harris, Savannah Stephens and Audrinna Allen. Standing in back is Ellie Rouse.