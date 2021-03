The Tigers will take on Lancaster at McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 6:00 pm. All tickets must be purchased online using the following link: https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/ede369b5-66c5-4b9d-a053-3207afe03c46/events/9961c517-f5f1-49dc-86ee-440bfeb99452 You will also be able to listen to a live broadcast of the game on 97.7 K-LAKE or online here: https://easttexasradio.com/stations/k-lake-97-7/.

We will send out information for the live stream later.