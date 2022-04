Lacravivonne Monique Washington

Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, brought her son to a Dallas hospital Monday, saying a person in a road-rage shot her three-year-old son, who died. According to a Dallas Police affidavit, she kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained. There was no evidence of road rage, the boy had power burns, and the mother now faces two years in jail if convicted.