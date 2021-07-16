" /> No Information Released On Paris PD Officer Involved Shooting – EastTexasRadio.com
No Information Released On Paris PD Officer Involved Shooting

Dave Kirkpatrick 9 hours ago

stock photo

The Paris News reports that an investigation by Texas Rangers into a Paris PD officer-involved shooting on June 1 is still underway, and no other information has been released. At this week’s city council meeting, there had been a request that Police Chief Richard Salter provide some information about the incident. Neither the names of the victim or the police officer have been officially released. Still, the person requesting more information said Coco Carico was shot in the back and is paralyzed. The officer involved has been ruled fit for duty

