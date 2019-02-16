No Injuries In Paris PD Swat Team Standoff

Paris PD Press Release
At 1:26 Friday morning, Paris police received a call from a female who advised she was
needing help but couldn’t say much. During the call, dispatchers could hear an argument
between a male and the female. Officers responded to the location and attempted contact
with the residents of the apartment.
A male voice from the apartment answered refusing to
open the door and telling the officers to leave. It was during this first contact officers also
heard a female scream from inside the department. Attempts to enter the apartment were
not successful. Officers continued to keep a dialog going with the male in the apartment. An
attempt was made to enter the apartment by kicking the door which was not successful.
Officers began a dialog with the people inside the apartment asking for someone to come
out or allow them to come in for about 30 minutes. The department’s SWAT and
Negotiating Team were summoned to the scene. Around 2:04 AM, the male in the
apartment called 9-1-1 asking to speak with a negotiator. Information was gained that the
female and two children were inside the apartment and the suspect was armed with a knife
and threatening to kill her.
Once the teams were on scene, negotiations took place for some time and at one
point involved a family member of the suspect. The suspect agreed to come out and was
taken into custody without further incident around 3:38 AM. The children were not
injured during this ordeal.
Trenton D. Runels, 36 of Paris was charged with felony charges of aggravated
assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence, unlawful restraint of a person
under 17, and unlawful restraint