No Injuries In Paris PD Swat Team Standoff

Paris PD Press Release

At 1:26 Friday morning, Paris police received a call from a female who advised she was

needing help but couldn’t say much. During the call, dispatchers could hear an argument

between a male and the female. Officers responded to the location and attempted contact

with the residents of the apartment.

A male voice from the apartment answered refusing to

open the door and telling the officers to leave. It was during this first contact officers also

heard a female scream from inside the department. Attempts to enter the apartment were

not successful. Officers continued to keep a dialog going with the male in the apartment. An

attempt was made to enter the apartment by kicking the door which was not successful.

Officers began a dialog with the people inside the apartment asking for someone to come

out or allow them to come in for about 30 minutes. The department’s SWAT and

Negotiating Team were summoned to the scene. Around 2:04 AM, the male in the

apartment called 9-1-1 asking to speak with a negotiator. Information was gained that the

female and two children were inside the apartment and the suspect was armed with a knife

and threatening to kill her.

Once the teams were on scene, negotiations took place for some time and at one

point involved a family member of the suspect. The suspect agreed to come out and was

taken into custody without further incident around 3:38 AM. The children were not

injured during this ordeal.

Trenton D. Runels, 36 of Paris was charged with felony charges of aggravated

assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence, unlawful restraint of a person

under 17, and unlawful restraint