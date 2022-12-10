Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
Roper & White

No Mega Winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot is soaring again after reaching record highs this summer. After nobody won Friday’s jackpot of $379 million, the estimated grand prize for the next drawing sits at $400 million, with a cash option of $216.2 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were 8-19-53-61-69 with Mega Ball 19 and a Megaplier of 4.

Even though nobody won the jackpot, two players in California and Pennsylvania will collect $1 million after matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing is Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 pm Central Time.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     