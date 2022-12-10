No Mega Winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot is soaring again after reaching record highs this summer. After nobody won Friday’s jackpot of $379 million, the estimated grand prize for the next drawing sits at $400 million, with a cash option of $216.2 million.

Friday’s winning numbers were 8-19-53-61-69 with Mega Ball 19 and a Megaplier of 4.

Even though nobody won the jackpot, two players in California and Pennsylvania will collect $1 million after matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing is Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 pm Central Time.