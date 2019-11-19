No One Hurt After Hunt County Suspect Fires At Deputy Following Pursuit

Bond has been set at $395,000 for a 19-year-old man who fled from Hunt County Deputies during an attempted traffic stop in Campbell and then led deputies and state troopers on a high-speed chase into Commerce. When the vehicle was stopped in Commerce, Dayton Blane Green fired three shots, hitting a Hunt County patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured. Green was charged with multiple felonies with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.