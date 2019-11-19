Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
cypress basin hospice

No One Hurt After Hunt County Suspect Fires At Deputy Following Pursuit

3 hours ago

Bond has been set at $395,000 for a 19-year-old man who fled from Hunt County Deputies during an attempted traffic stop in Campbell and then led deputies and state troopers on a high-speed chase into Commerce. When the vehicle was stopped in Commerce, Dayton Blane Green fired three shots, hitting a Hunt County patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured. Green was charged with multiple felonies with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     