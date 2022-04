Ricky Evans’ home in Upshur County put a crashed plane back in the air. Evans has placed the aircraft in a tree, making it a playhouse for his kids. According to the Aviation Flight Database, the Mooney M20C airplane landed with its landing gear up while a pilot practiced takeoffs and landings. Unfortunately, it crashed in June 2008 at Kimble County Airport in Junction, Texas. The two people in the plane were not injured.