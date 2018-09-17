No Phone for Dierks in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Dylan Scott tells People magazine that he relates to country music because of how he was raised. “I related to country music because of the way I was raised. That got me to Nashville and songwriting. You write about things you relate to and how you live. Mine goes back to how I was raised, times in high school in Louisiana; it shaped me into who I am as a writer and artist.”

Luke Bryan tells the Denver Post that he loves to go elk hunting in Colorado.“The main thing is that I have a yearly elk-hunting trip that I do in Hayden Creek. I always take the boys up there and we do about three to four days in the mountains with trout fishing and elk hunting. That’s always a special trip and has become kind of a yearly tradition.”

Cole Swindell tells Songwriters Universe that ‘Break Up In The End’ is a perfect song. “Yeah, it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever heard. I think lyrically it’s perfect, and it just hit me right in the heart…I’ve certainly lived that. I think it’s a break up song, but it’s also a love story…to have that kind of love where you really don’t regret it; it’s just not gonna work out. You know you wouldn’t change anything…you wouldn’t go back and not do it.”

Blake Shelton is planning to open his fourth Ole Red bar and grill in Orlando. He is spending $15 million on the restaurant in hopes to have it open by the Spring of 2020.

Dierks Bentley tells the Denver Post that he has gotten rid of his smartphone. ”I got a flip phone with a Denver number. I’m kind of transitioning away from my smartphone, I’m just so sick of the thing. And I thought, “I want a Denver area code” because I believe in the power of manifesting your goals, like making something your password that you’re aspiring toward, and having it be something you look at every day constantly so it will lead you there. One day I’ll be out there, but for now I’m in good old Nashville — traffic and bachelorette parties everywhere.”

Russell Dickerson tells Pop Culture Country that it wasn’t love at first sight when he met his wife Kailey. “We actually don’t remember meeting. We were more in the same friend group, and then she was dating somebody, I was dating somebody, and that kind of ended. We just slowly become friends and then ended up having a cute little first kiss. And then the rest is history. Married five years.”