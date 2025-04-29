Sandlin Header 2024
Header Mowers Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
ETB Hiring Header
McKay Law Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

No Power? No Problem

Mayor David Abernathy

 

The City of Pittsburgh plans to keep water and first responders up and running during a power outage. Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy says that when he was first elected, he wanted to ensure that the city’s infrastructure would stay up with backup generators when the power went down. Pittsburg has received a grant for five additional generators for its water system. They have generators installed at the police and fire stations, so 911 will stay operational. However, the additional generators will keep more of the city running. Abernathy says backup came at no cost to Pittsburg thanks to an opportunity involving AT&T.

La ciudad de Pittsburgh planea mantener el agua y los socorristas en funcionamiento durante un corte de energía. El alcalde de Pittsburg, David Abernathy, dice que cuando fue elegido por primera vez, quería asegurarse de que la infraestructura de la ciudad se mantuviera en funcionamiento con generadores de respaldo cuando se cortara la energía. Pittsburg ha recibido una subvención para cinco generadores adicionales en nuestro sistema de agua. Tienen generadores instalados en las estaciones de policía y bomberos, por lo que el 911 se mantendrá operativo. Sin embargo, los generadores adicionales mantendrán más de la ciudad en funcionamiento. Abernathy dice que el respaldo no tuvo costo alguno para Pittsburg gracias a una oportunidad que involucró a AT&T.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved