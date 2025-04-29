No Power? No Problem

The City of Pittsburgh plans to keep water and first responders up and running during a power outage. Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy says that when he was first elected, he wanted to ensure that the city’s infrastructure would stay up with backup generators when the power went down. Pittsburg has received a grant for five additional generators for its water system. They have generators installed at the police and fire stations, so 911 will stay operational. However, the additional generators will keep more of the city running. Abernathy says backup came at no cost to Pittsburg thanks to an opportunity involving AT&T.

La ciudad de Pittsburgh planea mantener el agua y los socorristas en funcionamiento durante un corte de energía. El alcalde de Pittsburg, David Abernathy, dice que cuando fue elegido por primera vez, quería asegurarse de que la infraestructura de la ciudad se mantuviera en funcionamiento con generadores de respaldo cuando se cortara la energía. Pittsburg ha recibido una subvención para cinco generadores adicionales en nuestro sistema de agua. Tienen generadores instalados en las estaciones de policía y bomberos, por lo que el 911 se mantendrá operativo. Sin embargo, los generadores adicionales mantendrán más de la ciudad en funcionamiento. Abernathy dice que el respaldo no tuvo costo alguno para Pittsburg gracias a una oportunidad que involucró a AT&T.