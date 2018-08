The Gregg County Sheriff’s office has released a report showing that the inmate who hanged himself in the jail had shown no signs of mental or psychological problems. Officers had arrested 55-year-old Tony Waters for the alleged murders of 51-year-old old Charlie Verdell and 17-year-old Daquan Munson in Tyler. Ladidre Blevins, who was Verdell’s girlfriend and Munson’s mother was injured during the incident.