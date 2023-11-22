Sandlin Header 2022
No Trash Pickup In Sulphur Springs Thanksgiving Day

Sulphur Springs residents expecting their regular trash pickup Thursday will have to wait an extra day. Thursday’s customers are now on Friday. Other city services and offices will be closed on Thursday and limited access to services on Friday.

