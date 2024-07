Meals on Wheels Red River Valley has a non-perishable food drive this month. Any non-perishable food items are appreciated. Suggestions include canned goods like fruit, vegetables, and meat; dried beans, lentils, pasta, rice, broth, and spices. The sponsor locations for drop-off items are Guaranty Bank & Trust on Lamar and the Loop, South Main Iron, Love and Bagels, Paris Coffee Company, Nutrition Planet, and Toyota of Paris.