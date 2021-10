A North Carolina man arrested over the weekend after a ramming a Cumby patrol vehicle during a chase on the I-30 service road has been identified by authorities. Twenty-one-year-old Schyler James Shearer of North Carolilna bailed from vehicle and fled on foot. He was captgured after a manhunt involving Cumby police, Hopkins and Hunt County deputies, a DPS helicopter and Bonham prison search dogs. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail under$170,000 bond. Mugshot not available.