North Forney High School Student Saves Classmates Life

Senior, Gustavo Rubio Jr.

North Forney ISDThey are hailing a North Forney High School student as a hero after saving the life of a choking classmate. According to the school’s social media, Gustavo Rubio, Jr., a senior at the school, jumped into action and immediately performed a Heimlich Maneuver, saving his classmate who was choking in the cafeteria. Rubio is a defensive end and outside linebacker on North Forney’s football team.

https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/education/schools/north-forney-high-school-student-saved/287-9d227e58-d365-4439-a355-fc60aa35465f