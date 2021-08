Due to an increase in COVID-related absences and infection levels and symptoms, North Hopkins ISD canceled all classes and extra-curricular activities for the remainder of this week to allow for deep cleaning of facilities and everyone a chance to separate and recuperate.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Please report any new COVID concerns to Nurse Neal at cneal@northhopkins.net or 903-945-2192, ext 8014.