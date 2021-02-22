North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation Working Around the Clock Looking for Leaks. Reward Offered

North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation

9364 Texas Hwy 19 N

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

903.945.2619

The North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation will now offer a 1 million gallon reward to its customers who find a major water leak on their system. A major water leak is defined as a leak on a main oline,, not a service lateral. Additionally, the district is offering a 100,000 gallon reward for customers who turn in a leak on a service lateral to a vacant building or vacant home. Both rewards are good for the next 48 hours beginning at 10am Monday . Persons who identify such a leak should call it in to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office at 903-438-4040. The City of Sulphur Springs will back up North Hopkins with the free water for those customers who identify leaks. Additionally, the County Emergency Management team is sending a small army of people to North Hopkins to look for leaks. They can’t find the leaks if the water is not on, so Sulphur Springs is restoring water to the district. It could take a few hours to pressurize the entire system.