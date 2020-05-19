North Lamar And Cooper Athletes Featured In Today’s Senior Spotlight

Today’s senior spotlight features students from North Lamar and Cooper.

First from North Lamar, Blayce Lassiter. Blayce’s parents are Gaylon and Jennifer Lassiter. He has played baseball, football, powerlifting, and track. His favorite high school sports memory is beating Paris last year to make it to the playoffs in baseball. He plans to go into the oilfield. The thing he’s going to miss most about high school sports is roasting each other on bus rides. Blayne Lassiter.

From Cooper, Lacy Brown. Lacy is part of the Cooper tennis team for the past two years. She plans on attending the University of Texas at Tyler to study nursing. After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in nursing, she is planning to continue her education to become a Pediatric Nurse Practioner. Lacy Brown.

As they adhere to the guidelines set out by state officials, tonight, Prairiland will have a sports banquet in the Parking lot. The event will happen at 6:00 pm.