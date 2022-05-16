Purple Wave Auction Header May 19, 2022
North Lamar Athletes Bring Home State Medals

Five athletes from North Lamar High School competed in the State Special Olympics on May 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas. All five returned with medals, beginning from left to right, are Jesse Rickman, first in the 100-meter dash and second in mini javelin, Chris Allan, eighth in the 100- meter dash and second in softball throw, Madison Sikes, first in the 50-meter dash and third in softball throw, Kevin Duncan, second in 100-meter dash and third in softball throw, and Lucas McCurry Porter, fourth in 100-meter dash and first in mini javelin.

