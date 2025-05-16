North Lamar Athletic Booster Club Celebrates Student-Athletes at 2025 Athletic Banquet

North Lamar High School athletes were recognized for their outstanding dedication, performance, and Panther spirit at the 2025 Athletic Banquet, held on Monday, May 6. The evening was a celebration of teamwork, perseverance, and individual excellence across all sports.

North Lamar Athletic Booster Club Scholarships were awarded to:

Baylie Cole, Corbin Blease, Mia Davis, Sara Dorantes, Claire Emeyabbi, Amberlee Freelen, Ava Exum, Kyleigh Fields, Lindy Goodwin, A’Lane Kolden, Mason McMichael, Kamryn Milam, Catalina Nava, Lilliana Oviedo, Tristan Peterson, Emery Reaves, Berkley Smith, Avery Spencer, Cade Thoms, and Trail Wilkins. The banquet also included recognition of North Lamar’s athletes for their dedication and contributions throughout the school year. North Lamar ISD extends its heartfelt congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and scholarship recipients for their achievements this year. The district also thanks the North Lamar Athletic Booster Club for sponsoring the event and supporting Panther athletics year-round.

North Lamar ISD 2025 Athletic Banquet Award Recipients

Football

Most Valuable Player: Jackson Hoskins

Offensive MVP: Kenton Gray

Defensive MVP: Brentin Jackson

Lineman of the Year: Tyler Antonio-Silva

Newcomer of the Year: Kai Furtch

Panther Pride Award: Corbin Blease

Volleyball

MVP: Roselyn Spencer

Offensive Player of the Year: Alexa Lane, Natalie Washington

Defensive Player of the Year: Lilly Stewart

Setter of the Year: Claire Emeyabbi

Newcomer of the Year: Ava Rangel

Cross Country

Boys Most Valuable Runner: Nolan Spencer

Girls Most Valuable Runner: Bella Goodwin

Swim

Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Pike

Girls Basketball

MVP: Roselyn Spencer, Alexa Lane

6th Man: Criss Malone

Defensive Player of the Year: Alee Andrews

Hustle Award: Emery Reaves

Boys Basketball

MVP: Kai Furtch, Jamari Jackson

Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Dagenhart, Jon Landers

Defensive Player of the Year: Jace Johnson

Fighting Panther Award: BJ Jackson

Newcomer of the Year: Keylan Gray

Baseball

Most Valuable Player: Corbin Blease

Offensive Player of the Year: Adrian Nicholls

Defensive Player of the Year: Montgomery Clark

Pitcher of the Year: Tristan Peterson

Softball

Most Valuable Player: Addison Cooper

Offensive MVP: Emery Reaves

Defensive MVP: Brooklyn Enriquez, Kiki Sanders

Newcomer of the Year: Averi Curtis

Boys Track & Field

Outstanding Field Event Award: Kenton Gray

Outstanding Sprinter Award: Anthony Hudson

MVP: Dallas Foster

Newcomer of the Year: Kai Furtch

Outstanding Relay Runner: Jesse Jones

Four-Year Finish Line: Connor Brasseux

Girls Track & Field

Outstanding Field Event Award: Kelsey Jackson

MVP: Roselyn Spencer

Newcomer of the Year: Aaliyah Conkleton

Outstanding Relay Runner: Emery Reaves, Criss Malone

Athletic Training

Fall MVT (Most Valuable Trainer): Ricardo Mejia

Spring MVT (Most Valuable Trainer): Abbi Moree

Cheer

Stunt Award: Lindy Goodwin, Reily Rusak, Hazel Estes, Molly Stone

Most Dedicated: Molly Stone

Showmanship: Rainin Wilkins, Kyleigh Fields

MVP: Laney Kolden

Best Base: Amberlee Freelen, Lilliana Oviedo

MVP Manager: Gabe Haley

Boys Golf

Most Valuable Player: Parker Clark

Most Improved Player: Garrett Smith

Newcomer of the Year: Colby Peterson

Girls Golf

Most Valuable Player: Devi Nair

Most Improved Player: Peyton Adamson, Briley Swain

Newcomer of the Year: Harper Mitchell

Boys Powerlifting

Most Improved Lifter: Corey Craven

Top Lifter: Jesse Troy

Girls Powerlifting

Most Improved Lifter: Anna Ward

Top Lifter: Mia Tillery, Layc Webster

Boys Soccer

MVP: Luis Morales, Colt Fendley

Offensive MVP: Elier Quezada

Defensive MVP: Josefrancisco Patino, Tyler Antonio-Silva

Fighting Panther Award: Cade Wolfe

Newcomer of the Year: Martin Borgen

Girls Soccer

MVP: Natasha Whipkey, Baylie Cole

Offensive MVP: Amber Dobbs

Defensive MVP: Kamryn Milam, Avery Weddle

Fighting Heart Award: Lindsay Thorpe

Newcomer of the Year: Anslee Kennedy

Tennis

Most Valuable Player (Boys): Fernando Cepeda

Most Valuable Player (Girls): Catalina Nava

Most Improved Player: Nate Wise