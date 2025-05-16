Header Mowers Header 2024
North Lamar Athletic Booster Club Celebrates Student-Athletes at 2025 Athletic Banquet

Roselyn Spencer and Brentin Jackson with Fighting Pantherette and Fighting Panther Award
North Lamar High School athletes were recognized for their outstanding dedication, performance, and Panther spirit at the 2025 Athletic Banquet, held on Monday, May 6. The evening was a celebration of teamwork, perseverance, and individual excellence across all sports.
North Lamar Athletic Booster Club Scholarships were awarded to:

Baylie Cole, Corbin Blease, Mia Davis, Sara Dorantes, Claire Emeyabbi, Amberlee Freelen, Ava Exum, Kyleigh Fields, Lindy Goodwin, A’Lane Kolden, Mason McMichael, Kamryn Milam, Catalina Nava, Lilliana Oviedo, Tristan Peterson, Emery Reaves, Berkley Smith, Avery Spencer, Cade Thoms, and Trail Wilkins.

The banquet also included recognition of North Lamar’s athletes for their dedication and contributions throughout the school year.

North Lamar ISD extends its heartfelt congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and scholarship recipients for their achievements this year. The district also thanks the North Lamar Athletic Booster Club for sponsoring the event and supporting Panther athletics year-round.

North Lamar ISD 2025 Athletic Banquet Award Recipients

Football
Most Valuable Player: Jackson Hoskins
Offensive MVP: Kenton Gray
Defensive MVP: Brentin Jackson
Lineman of the Year: Tyler Antonio-Silva
Newcomer of the Year: Kai Furtch
Panther Pride Award: Corbin Blease

Volleyball
MVP: Roselyn Spencer
Offensive Player of the Year: Alexa Lane, Natalie Washington
Defensive Player of the Year: Lilly Stewart
Setter of the Year: Claire Emeyabbi
Newcomer of the Year: Ava Rangel

Cross Country
Boys Most Valuable Runner: Nolan Spencer
Girls Most Valuable Runner: Bella Goodwin

Swim
Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Pike

Girls Basketball
MVP: Roselyn Spencer, Alexa Lane
6th Man: Criss Malone
Defensive Player of the Year: Alee Andrews
Hustle Award: Emery Reaves

Boys Basketball
MVP: Kai Furtch, Jamari Jackson
Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Dagenhart, Jon Landers
Defensive Player of the Year: Jace Johnson
Fighting Panther Award: BJ Jackson
Newcomer of the Year: Keylan Gray

Baseball
Most Valuable Player: Corbin Blease
Offensive Player of the Year: Adrian Nicholls
Defensive Player of the Year: Montgomery Clark
Pitcher of the Year: Tristan Peterson

Softball
Most Valuable Player: Addison Cooper
Offensive MVP: Emery Reaves
Defensive MVP: Brooklyn Enriquez, Kiki Sanders
Newcomer of the Year: Averi Curtis

Boys Track & Field
Outstanding Field Event Award: Kenton Gray
Outstanding Sprinter Award: Anthony Hudson
MVP: Dallas Foster
Newcomer of the Year: Kai Furtch
Outstanding Relay Runner: Jesse Jones
Four-Year Finish Line: Connor Brasseux

Girls Track & Field
Outstanding Field Event Award: Kelsey Jackson
MVP: Roselyn Spencer
Newcomer of the Year: Aaliyah Conkleton
Outstanding Relay Runner: Emery Reaves, Criss Malone
Athletic Training
Fall MVT (Most Valuable Trainer): Ricardo Mejia
Spring MVT (Most Valuable Trainer): Abbi Moree

Cheer
Stunt Award: Lindy Goodwin, Reily Rusak, Hazel Estes, Molly Stone
Most Dedicated: Molly Stone
Showmanship: Rainin Wilkins, Kyleigh Fields
MVP: Laney Kolden
Best Base: Amberlee Freelen, Lilliana Oviedo
MVP Manager: Gabe Haley

Boys Golf
Most Valuable Player: Parker Clark
Most Improved Player: Garrett Smith
Newcomer of the Year: Colby Peterson

Girls Golf
Most Valuable Player: Devi Nair
Most Improved Player: Peyton Adamson, Briley Swain
Newcomer of the Year: Harper Mitchell

Boys Powerlifting
Most Improved Lifter: Corey Craven
Top Lifter: Jesse Troy

Girls Powerlifting
Most Improved Lifter: Anna Ward
Top Lifter: Mia Tillery, Layc Webster

Boys Soccer
MVP: Luis Morales, Colt Fendley
Offensive MVP: Elier Quezada
Defensive MVP: Josefrancisco Patino, Tyler Antonio-Silva
Fighting Panther Award: Cade Wolfe
Newcomer of the Year: Martin Borgen

Girls Soccer
MVP: Natasha Whipkey, Baylie Cole
Offensive MVP: Amber Dobbs
Defensive MVP: Kamryn Milam, Avery Weddle
Fighting Heart Award: Lindsay Thorpe
Newcomer of the Year: Anslee Kennedy

Tennis
Most Valuable Player (Boys): Fernando Cepeda
Most Valuable Player (Girls): Catalina Nava
Most Improved Player: Nate Wise

Overall  Awards
Fighting Panther Award: Brentin Jackson
Fighting Pantherette Award: Roselyn Spencer

