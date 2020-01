Panther fans can show their support of the North Lamar High School Baseball team by attending a steak dinner at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, at Heritage Hall located at 1009 W. Kaufman St. in Paris. The fundraiser is a chance to back the Panthers and mix and mingle with other supporters and coaches. Tickets may be purchased for $100 each by contacting Jason Stephens at 903.517.3605.