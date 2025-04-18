Sandlin Header 2024
North Lamar Beginner Band Earns Superior Rating at Pride of Texas Music Festival

The future of North Lamar’s band program is shining bright!  On April 16, 2025, the North Lamar Beginner Band traveled to Plano, Texas to compete in the Pride of Texas Music Festival—and returned with the festival’s highest honor: a 1st Division Superior Rating.

This prestigious rating recognizes the students’ excellence in musical performance, tone quality, and technique. The judges praised the group’s overall sound, discipline, and preparation—hallmarks of a program committed to building strong foundations in music education.

“We are incredibly proud of our beginner band students for their hard work, dedication, and outstanding performance,” said Stone Middle School Band Director, Sarah Rambo.

The Pride of Texas Music Festival is known for its high standards and draws band programs from across the state. A 1st Division Superior Rating is a significant accomplishment, especially for a first-year ensemble.

Congratulations to the students, directors, and families who support the North Lamar Band program. This is just the beginning for these young musicians!

