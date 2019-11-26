North Lamar Bus Drivers Recognized

Keeping students safe behind the wheel

North Lamar ISD bus drivers Jan Bell, left, and Sandra Bramhall, right, have been recognized by Director of Transportation Clint Hildreth for going above and beyond in transporting students safely to and from school each day. The drivers each received a certificate and a free hamburger sponsored by Burgerland.

“These two drivers have driven double routes, helped with school trips or stepped up in situations when our kids need transportation,” said Hildreth. “They genuinely care for our students and are thorough in completing necessary paperwork. They are a blessing, and we are fortune to have them on staff in the transportation department and in the classroom. We cannot thank them enough for the excellent job they do every day.”

School bus drivers are in high demand across the state. For information on becoming a driver for North Lamar, call Hildreth at 903.737.2003 x 2023.