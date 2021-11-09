North Lamar Campuses to Observe Veterans’ Day With Assemblies

North Lamar students will be observing Veterans’ Day with assemblies and other events throughout the week.

Veterans are invited to a breakfast in the high school library on Thursday, November 11. Beta sponsor Whitney Blount said, “Our traditional Veterans’ Day assembly is not possible this year with the band at the state marching contest on that day, but we still wanted to honor our local veterans who have done so much for our country.”

The breakfast will be sponsored by Signature Home Health and Waterford Hospice and will be served from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Parker Elementary will be hosting three Veterans’ Day assemblies throughout the week. Assemblies will begin at 10:00 AM each day. Pre-K and Kindergarten classes will perform on November 10, 1st and 2nd Grades on November 11, and 3rd and 4th Grades on November 12. The speaker for each assembly is Branden Felker, a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force, Grade 0-5.

Principal Kristin Hughes said, “Family and community members are invited to stay and eat lunch with us after the assembly. We also have our book fair going on that whole week and we invite everyone to stop by and shop.”