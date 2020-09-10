North Lamar Cancels Football And Volleyball Games

One thing is sure in the world of COVID-19, there will be last-minute changes. It includes North Lamar High School’s Homecoming football game this Friday night against Community, all high school volleyball games on September 15 and 18, and the high school football game against Anna on September 18. They canceled all events.

North Lamar’s Homecoming King and Queen’s crowning has been rescheduled to half-time on October 9 when the Panthers play their first district game against Liberty Eylau. Also recognized are senior football, band, and cheerleaders that night beginning at 6:30 pm.

Canceled are volleyball games on September 15 against Carthage, and on the 18th against Community. On Wednesday, September 23, the Pantherettes travel to Liberty Eylau for their first district game.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for this Friday night will be refunded. A spokesperson from School Event Tickets said the process would start immediately.