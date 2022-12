myparistexas.com

Last Tuesday night, North Lamar celebrated their girl’s head coach Brittney Tisdell’s 100th win. She began her coaching career at Cooper ISD before moving to Paris High. Next, she picked up her first head coach position at Corsicana Mildred. Tisdell then took the head position at Sulphur Springs, making playoffs all three years and winning district once. Finally, in the fall of 2021, she landed at North Lamar.