North Lamar CTE Hosting Showcase Night

Explore programs through student demonstrations and facility tours

The Career and Technical Education Department at North Lamar High School will host a come and go Showcase Night on Thursday, February 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. Students, parents and community members are invited to see how CTE provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and to become lifelong learners.

“Our CTE students and instructors at North Lamar do amazing things each and every week,” said CTE Director Wes Brown. “We want parents, businesses, and the community to share in the great things happening with our CTE Department.”

During the evening, students will demonstrate skills in woodworking, 3-D printing, AutoCAD, drafting, auto tech, welding, robotics, cooking, horticulture and greenhouse care, nursing skills, small and large animal care, floral design, photography, graphic design and accounting to name a few. Meet instructors, tour the facilities and explore the CTE programs North Lamar High School has to offer.

“We hope that middle school and high school students will use this as an opportunity to check out our programs and think about their future,” said Brown.

For more information, contact the NLHS CTE Department at 903.669.0115.