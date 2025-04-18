North Lamar Culinary Students Shine at Texas ProStart Competition

From March 28–30, ten talented students from North Lamar High School competed in the Texas ProStart Competition, a prestigious event where high school students from across the state showcase their culinary and restaurant management skills. This exciting, real-world competition allows students to earn scholarships, win prizes, and potentially advance to the National ProStart Invitational.

All ten North Lamar participants were awarded $2,000 scholarships from Johnson & Wales University to further their culinary education after graduation.

North Lamar competed in two divisions:

Nationals Team – focused on students pursuing careers in the culinary field:

Itzel Aguilar

Wiley Quillen

William Trenchard

Tyler Fisher

Levi Cone (Team Manager/Alternate)

Lone Star Team – designed to encourage creativity and learning:

Aliyah Hayes

Mogan Hicks

Isabel Gomez

Alician Band

Clayton Clark (Team Manager/Alternate)

Beyond the competition, students engaged with top leaders in the culinary and hospitality industries, including:

The President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Foundation

The Senior Vice President of Raising Cane’s

The CEO of CEC Entertainment (Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza)

A former White House Chef

Several celebrity chefs from Food Network

“This competition is more than just a showcase of skills—it’s an opportunity to connect our students with industry professionals and inspire their future,” said teacher, Chef Mickey Reed. “We are so proud of the effort, creativity, and professionalism they demonstrated throughout the event.”

With sights already set on next year, the North Lamar Culinary Team has begun planning and preparing for another exciting competition season.