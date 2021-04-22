North Lamar Educators Take Teaching to the Neighborhoods After School Hours

Going door to door, North Lamar teachers and staff have adopted neighborhoods in the district to educate voters about the North Lamar NEXT 2021 Bond. Above, Stone Middle School inclusion assistant Angela Putman hands her neighbor Dawn Ackley information that includes voting dates, times and locations for the election and to answer any questions she may have.

Voters may choose a polling place from any of the four convenient locations now through Tuesday, April 27 from 7AM-6PM Monday through Friday or 1-4PM on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Locations are: