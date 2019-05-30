Morrell banner
North Lamar Green Committees Accept Curb Appeal Trophies

4 hours ago

Receiving the Curb Appeal trophy for Aaron Parker Elementary were the Green Committee members and sponsors. Accepting the honor, beginning front row left, are Principal Kristin Hughes, Junior Clark, Addicyn Saunders, Kolton Baker, Khadija Joudeh and Quinton Patton. In back are sponsor Tiffani Crawford, Addy Fore, Kynnidee Novas, Alicia Clark and sponsor Valarie Edmonson.

Bailey and Parker’s campuses receive awards

Aaron Parker Elementary and Bailey Intermediate were each awarded Curb Appeal trophies for creating a welcoming outside appearance to their campuses.  NLISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick presented trophies to the Green Committees on each campus.

Bailey Intermediate Go Green Committee proudly accepted the Curb Appeal trophy. Members beginning front row left are Macyn Barber, Sianna Johnson, Dude Perry, Madilyn Soliz, Kynlee Terrell, Aliyah Dangerfield, Kennedy Smith, and Gabrielle Kittrell. Middle row, Harper Pullins, Myla Geeslin, Brianna Escobedo, Noah Edwards, Kanyon McCabe-Green, Kayleigh Upchurch, Sarah Chrisman, Sophia Melton, Allie Swimm, and Shayne Bryan. Back row, sponsors Roxanne Klinger and Lakisha Green, Anna Ward, Alexis Lester, Peyton Nelson, Brooklyn Spraglin, Georgia Johnson, Caylen Moffitt, and Principal Angela Compton.

The district’s spring contest challenged campuses to fashion an atmosphere creating a warm and hospitable environment that also celebrated students.  Judging was based on the level of parent engagement, level of community volunteers, how well students were celebrated in the design and how well the entrance greeted students and visitors.

