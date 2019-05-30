North Lamar Green Committees Accept Curb Appeal Trophies

Bailey and Parker’s campuses receive awards

Aaron Parker Elementary and Bailey Intermediate were each awarded Curb Appeal trophies for creating a welcoming outside appearance to their campuses. NLISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick presented trophies to the Green Committees on each campus.

The district’s spring contest challenged campuses to fashion an atmosphere creating a warm and hospitable environment that also celebrated students. Judging was based on the level of parent engagement, level of community volunteers, how well students were celebrated in the design and how well the entrance greeted students and visitors.