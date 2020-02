On Friday morning, the Everett Elementary cafeteria was transformed into a ‘Living Museum’. The second grade Gifted and Talented students presented famous persons of their choice to students, families and community members. After researching their person, the students were to create a timeline and display representing that person’s life.

Dressing in character, the students’ presentations were in the form of a ‘Living Museum’. Lara Fendley is the GT teacher at Everett.