North Lamar High School Announces 2025-2026 Drum Majors and Colorguard Captains

North Lamar High School proudly announces its student leaders for the 2025-2026 marching season, naming three drum majors and two colorguard captains who will guide the award-winning Panther Band and Colorguard through another season of excellence, spirit, and tradition.

Selected as Drum Majors for the upcoming season are Addison Barber, Emmah Klingler, and Blake Boyden.

Addison Barber, a senior alto saxophonist and bassoonist, brings leadership and enthusiasm to the role. Her favorite memory includes the emotional moment the band was announced as a finalist at the 2023 State Marching Contest. “Band has taught me dedication and the value of a team that counts on each other,” she shared.

Emmah Klingler, also a senior, plays French Horn and cherishes the friendships formed at the State Finals drum major retreat. “Band has given me confidence and discipline. I’m so thankful for the chance to serve again as drum major,” she said.

Blake Boyden, a senior trombone player, emphasizes servant leadership. “My favorite memories come from the small moments—especially our tradition of praying together before performances. This organization has shaped me in so many ways,” he said.

Joining the leadership team as Colorguard Captains are Adalyn Fore and Camila Castillo-Rojas, both bringing passion and purpose to the floor.

Adalyn Fore reflects on bonding moments from the State contest and is excited to welcome new members to the team. “I’m looking forward to showing them just how amazing North Lamar’s marching season and winter guard really are!”

Camila Castillo-Rojas shared a defining moment from her eighth-grade year when she stepped into a last-minute performance. “That experience taught me what true dedication looks like. Now, I’m excited to help others find their home in colorguard.”

North Lamar looks forward to an exciting marching season under their direction. Community members are encouraged to attend games and contests to support these exceptional student leaders and their fellow performers.