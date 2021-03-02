North Lamar High School Beta Club/Beta Members Participate in State Competition

Puckett sings for Championship title

National Beta members from North Lamar High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Texas Senior Virtual State Convention. Senior Merideth Puckett was announced as Champion of the following competition: Performing Arts- Solo, Duo, Trio. Merideth performed the song, “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John.

(If you can’t see video click here; https://youtu.be/Sst6RAgrhCM. )

Typically, National Beta State Conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM-based to visual and performing arts. While State Convention, originally planned to be held in Grapevine, Texas, was cancelled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victory at the state level provided the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, during Summer 2021.