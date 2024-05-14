North Lamar High School Celebrates Honor Grads at Annual Breakfast Event

North Lamar High School proudly honored its Honor Grads at the annual breakfast event held on May 9, 2024. This special occasion brought together the graduating seniors, their parents, and guests who have played a significant role in shaping their academic journey.

The morning began with heartfelt speeches from each senior, as they expressed their gratitude to their parents and influential guests for their support and guidance throughout their educational endeavors. Emotions ran high as students recounted fond memories and acknowledged the profound impact their loved ones have had on their lives.

Following the touching speeches, blankets were presented to each senior. These blankets, lovingly purchased by North Lamar staff and various organizations that students were actively involved in, serve as cherished mementos symbolizing their hard work, dedication, and achievements.