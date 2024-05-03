ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
North Lamar High School Class of 2024 Decorates Lawn with Signs of Future Endeavors

Danika Heuberger, Sela Geeslin, Avery Scott, Emmalee Michael, Rylee Mahone and Jaden Brown stand behind their Signs of Intent.

As the school year draws to a close, the graduating seniors of North Lamar High School are celebrating their next steps in a colorful display of ambition. The Class of 2024 has adorned the school lawn with a vibrant array of yard signs, each symbolizing a unique journey into the future. From embarking on careers to pursuing further education in trade schools or colleges, the yard signs proudly showcase the diverse paths chosen by the graduates. This visual representation not only honors their achievements but also serves as inspiration for underclassmen as they contemplate their own futures.

Rhett Bestul, Andon Rangel, Ryan Jumper, Malaki Tillery and Cody Stevems stand behind their Signs of Intent.

