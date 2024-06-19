Header Mowers Header 2024
North Lamar High School Junior Callie Crawford Achieves National Recognition at the National Beta Convention

Photo submitted by North Lamar ISD

North Lamar Independent School District is proud to announce that Callie Crawford, a junior at North Lamar High School, achieved an outstanding fifth-place finish in the national vocal competition at the prestigious National Beta Convention in Savannah, Georgia this week. Competing against more than 60 talented vocalists from across the nation, Callie impressed the judges and audience with her powerful rendition of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

The National Beta Convention, known for showcasing the best and brightest students from Beta Clubs across the country, provides a platform for young talent to shine in a variety of academic and artistic categories. Callie’s performance not only demonstrated her vocal prowess but also highlighted her dedication and hard work in the arts.

Callie’s journey to the National Beta Convention began with local and state competitions, where she consistently impressed judges and audiences alike. Her commitment to excellence and passion for music has earned her a well-deserved place among the top young vocalists in the nation.

