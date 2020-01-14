" /> North Lamar High School Recognizes Outstanding Students and Staff – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar High School Recognizes Outstanding Students and Staff

1 hour ago

 

Standouts for third six weeks

Students and staff standouts from North Lamar High School were recognized for the second six weeks. Nominations by teachers were based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar ISD.

            Beginning front row left are Keeley Mahon, Riley Cregg, Allison Wood, Rubi Dominguez, Isabella Maggi and Christina Balzas; second row, NLHS registrar Patty Moss, Michael Lester, Hannah Miner, Nancy Klassen Harder, Mackenzie Collins, Camden Carter and NLHS math instructor Amy Norwood; and back row, Ryan Jenkins, Wesley Crites, Hunter Steelman, Christi Miles, Rachael Laughlin, Cameron Clark, Audrey Raymond, Abby Neilson, Mylee Nottingham, Erica King and Mandie Posey.  Not pictured are Gary Cady, Ricardo Dominguez, Kevan Duncan, Addison Exum, Dylan Halliday, Tyler Harrimon, Paitun Myers and Christopher Wisham Peregrina.

