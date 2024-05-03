ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
North Lamar High School Seniors Bid Farewell to Extracurricular Activities at Memorable Senior Pep Rally

Zoey Figueroa, Lauren Dority, and Theari Dorsey walk onto the court with volleyballs in hand one last time.

North Lamar High School recently hosted a Senior Pep Rally, providing graduating seniors with a poignant opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved extracurricular activities one last time. The event, filled with nostalgia and emotion, saw seniors from various clubs and teams partake in special rituals to mark the end of their high school journey.

FFA members, symbolizing the end of their agricultural pursuits, hung up their jackets with pride, signifying the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to their craft, while Senior Danika Heuberger shared a final game of catch with Coach Ashley Endsley in the gym. Amidst cheers from classmates, staff, and parents, the simple act of tossing a ball became a poignant farewell, embodying the camaraderie and spirit of their time together.

Senior Wyatt Brady, made one last goal in his basketball jersey.

As the seniors prepare to embark on new adventures, they carry with them the cherished memories and friendships formed through their involvement in extracurricular activities. This final pep rally served as a fitting tribute to their accomplishments and a celebration of the journey that lies ahead.

