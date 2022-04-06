North Lamar High School UIL Advances Students To Regional

The North Lamar High School UIL team has qualified a number of students to the regional UIL meet at Texas A&M Commerce after capturing first place teams in both Literary Criticism and Speech and Debate.

The teams competed at the District 15-4A UIL Meet on Wednesday, March 23, for Academics and Friday, April 1, for Speech and Debate. The top three places in each event will move on to the Regional contest; fourth place serves as alternate. In academic events, the entire first place team advances to Regional.

North Lamar students who placed at district include Mila Frazier, fourth place in mathematics, Hunter Steelman, first place in current events, Tyler Travis, first place in informative speaking, Robert Collins, third place in informative speaking, Hannah Miner fourth place in informative speaking, Robert Collins fourth place in Lincoln-Douglas debate, Elizabeth Terry first place in literary criticism, Elonia Allmon third place in literary criticism, Phoebe Michael sixth place in literary criticism, Jaden Brown second place in persuasive speaking, Layla Shafiq fourth place in persuasive speaking, Jaden Brown first place in poetry interpretation, Kylie Crawford fifth place in poetry interpretation, Tyler Travis sixth place in poetry interpretation, Hannah Miner fifth place in prose interpretation, Jaden Brown fifth place in social studies, and Elizabeth Terry second in spelling and vocabulary.

The literary criticism team and the speech and debate team each took the district championship. The accounting team placed second and the current events team placed second. Literary criticism is coached by Dr. Linda Winfrey, speech and debate by Kristi Hodgkiss, spelling by Sandra Patterson, social studies by Dennis Hodgkiss, math by Amy Norwood, and current events by Stephen Jones. Dennis Hodgkiss is the high school UIL Coordinator.