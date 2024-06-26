Sandlin Header 2022
North Lamar High School’s Mark Keith Named Principal of the Year

 

Graphic Courtesy of North Lamar ISD.
The North Lamar ISD has  announced that  Mark Keith has been named TASSP Region 8’s High School Principal of the Year for 2024-25, 🏆

