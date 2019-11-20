North Lamar HS Band Earns National Award

Winner in the 2019 Mark of Excellence

North Lamar High School Symphonic Band, directed by Randy Jones, has been selected as a National Winner in the Mark of Excellence / National Wind Band Honors project by The Foundation for Music Education and its Board of Trustees in Class AAAA.

The Mark of Excellence project seeks to recognize and award outstanding achievement in performance by high school varsity bands. It is a competition, entered by recordings, in which the top quarter of entrants are recognized as National Winners and the second quarter receive Commended Honors. This year 320 of the finest musical ensembles in the nation entered the project, a record number! The project has now received entries from thirty-eight states.

The Mark of Excellence Foundation consists of the National Wind Band Honors, National Choral Honors, National Orchestra Honors, National Jazz Honors and National Percussion Ensemble Honors.

The nationally renowned band adjudicators for the project were: Gary Hill, former Director of Bands, Arizona State University; Colonel Lowell Graham, former commander and conductor, United States Air Force Band, Director of Orchestras, University of Texas at El Paso; and Anthony Maiello, Professor of Music, George Mason University.

According to Managing Director Rick Yancey, “The adjudicators were so pleased with the amazing level of performance, and the difficulty of the literature that was performed. These students perform incredible well, mature beyond their years, and that is a tribute to their talent, their training, and their wonderful teachers.”

In addition to receiving trophies as Class AAAA National Winner, the North Lamar Symphonic Band will receive recorded and written comments from the adjudicators, a compilation recording of the National Winners and recognition in regional and/or national publications and at national and regional conventions. Downloads are available and featured on the MarkCustom.com website.

“The North Lamar High School Band is a wonderful example of musical achievement, and a credit to your school district,” said Alan Hanna, Executive Director of The Foundation for Music Education. “Congratulations to the directors and to all involved!”