Liberty National Bank makes a donation to NL FFA

North Lamar High School floral design students decorated the Christmas tree at Liberty National Bank this week. For their service, the bank made a $500 donation to the North Lamar FFA. Students accepting the check are Jayda Ayers, Biance Packard, Radley Crutchfield, Karlie Dawes, Liberty’s Real Estate Processor Markita McNealy, Beau Rember, Madie Edwards, and Emily West.