North Lamar HS Juniors Attend RYLA

Building student leaders

Four juniors from North Lamar High School attended RYLA (Rotary Leadership Youth Award) camp in Athens, Texas on February 21-23. The Rotary Club of Paris United sponsored the students along with eight others from area high schools. Representing NLHS from left are Ashtin Stutsman, Andy Kirk, Meredith Puckett and Wesley Crites, not pictured.

The RYLA camp focuses on building eight core leadership traits in the students who attend. Those traits are integrity, trust, communication, teamwork, planning, problem solving, decision making and self-esteem. The day-long activities that revolve around these traits challenge students to think outside the box, stretch their imaginations, grow as individuals and a team and recognize their own leadership abilities.