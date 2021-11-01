North Lamar HS Recognizes Students and Staff

Staff and students displaying excellence during the first nine weeks at North Lamar High School were recognized for their achievements by Principal Mark Keith.

The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School. The top students are recognized at the end of each nine week grading period.

Beginning in the top row: Career and Technology – Bailey Scott and Jennifer Jackson; English – Tori Smith, Cassie Coco, Lexi Clark and Callie Jumper; Fine Arts – Kaeley Chivers, Jillian Jones, Joy Greenwell and Stevy Hoskins; Foreign Language – Eric Resendiz, Marquis Simpson, and Roselyn Spencer; Math – Kyler Grogan, Ethan Schmidt and Hannah Miner; Science – Richard Kelp-Torres, Brooklen Stuart, Payden Daniels and Carson Preston; Social Studies – Steven Bazazzadeh, Irfan Alam, Tyler Travis and Braeden Wilkins; Support Staff and Teacher – English instructor Alyssa Withrow and Deaf Ed Interpreter Rene Keith. Not pictured for Career and Technology is Nycole Emeyabbi, Cody Stevens for Foreign Language and Wyatt Brady for Math.