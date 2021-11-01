Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
RPM Staffing Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

North Lamar HS Recognizes Students and Staff

 

 

 

Staff and students displaying excellence during the first nine weeks at North Lamar High School were recognized for their achievements by Principal Mark Keith.

The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School.  The top students are recognized at the end of each nine week grading period.

Beginning in the top row:  Career and Technology – Bailey Scott and Jennifer Jackson; English – Tori SmithCassie Coco, Lexi Clark and Callie Jumper; Fine Arts – Kaeley Chivers, Jillian Jones, Joy Greenwell and Stevy Hoskins; Foreign Language – Eric Resendiz, Marquis Simpson, and Roselyn Spencer; Math – Kyler Grogan, Ethan Schmidt and Hannah Miner; Science – Richard Kelp-Torres, Brooklen Stuart, Payden Daniels and Carson Preston; Social Studies – Steven Bazazzadeh, Irfan Alam, Tyler Travis and Braeden Wilkins; Support Staff and Teacher – English instructor Alyssa Withrow and Deaf Ed Interpreter Rene Keith.  Not pictured for Career and Technology is Nycole EmeyabbiCody Stevens for Foreign Language and Wyatt Brady for Math.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     