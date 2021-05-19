North Lamar HS Sets Baccalaureate Ceremony for Graduates

In addition to the traditional commencement ceremony scheduled for June 5, North Lamar High School will hold a baccalaureate ceremony to honor the graduating Class of 2021. Family and friends are invited to hear guest speaker Pastor Cory Jones on Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. in the NLHS auditorium. Jones will offer a reflective message focusing on the graduates’ personal growth and achievement.

North Lamar High School graduation is Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at R. L. Maddox Stadium. Guests are welcome to sit on either side of the stadium.