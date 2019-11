All-Region Orchestra to hold a concert

Three members of the North Lamar High School Panther Band earned chairs in the Region 4 and Region 21 All-Region Orchestra. Named were Dylan Halliday (first chair bass trombone), Kloe Kueckelhan (third chair French horn) and Stoney Shelton (second chair clarinet). The students competed against 5A and 6A schools in the East Texas area at Tyler Junior College on November 14. The All-Region Orchestra will have a concert on December 7, at Longview High School.