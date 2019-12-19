North Lamar HS Students Named To Region 4 All-Region Band

NLHS All-Region students advancing to Area.

Twenty-one advance to Area

North Lamar High School was host to the TMEA Region 4 5A/6A All-Region Band contest on December 13. The top students selected on each instrument will advance to Area in Dallas on January 10 for the final audition process to the Texas Music Educators All-State Band.

Earning chairs in All-Region Brass and Percussion, beginning front row left, are Bailee Adams, Kaylee Kent, Kelsey Beach, Kloe Keukelhan, Texas Darby, Tony Delarosa, and Kris Kirby; second row, Wesley Crites, Will Mayes, Brian Slater, Kaitlyn Chappell, Jerron Newberry, Richard Penny, Mckenzie Dickson, Rebecca Dueck, and Madison Semanek; and back row, Brady Garrison, Dylan Halliday, Hilton Bounds, Kyle Melvin, Donato Curvino, James Tran and Cole Thompson.

Named to the Woodwind All-Region Band are Isla Taber, Madison Bridgers, Chloe Holbrook, Bonnie Dong, Sophie Carl, Emily Hodges, and Madison Winter; second row, Christi Miles, Symphony Hill, Stoney Shelton, Gibson Dyess, Joseph Daniel, Jaden Franklin, Landree Rogers and Mackenna Miller; and back row, Hannah Semanek, Will Culbertson, Andrew Thompson, Joseph Franklin, Madison Maroney, and Kamdyn Bailey.

Advancing to the Area competition are Jaden Franklin, Chloe Holbrook, Kaylee Kent, Kloe Keukelhan, Stoney Shelton, Isla Taber, and Emily Hodges; second row, Welsey Crites, Will Culbertson, Joseph Franklin, Symphony Hill, Andrew Thompson, Kamdyn Bailey, and Madison Winter, and back row, Harrison Perry, Dylan Halliday, Jerron Newberry, Brian Slater, Donato Curvino, James Tran and Richard Penny.