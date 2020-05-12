" /> North Lamar HS Theatre Nominated for DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar HS Theatre Nominated for DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards

3 hours ago

 

(L) Reyna Hildreth-Nominee for Best Lead Actress (R) Sean Gist- Nominee for Best Lead Actor

 

Virtual show May 14

North Lamar High School Theatre Department has been nominated for three Dallas Summer Musicals High School Musical Theatre Awards; Reyna Hildreth-BEST LEAD ACTRESS, Sean Gist-BEST LEAD ACTOR, and North Lamar High School-BEST SCENIC DESIGN!

“Although we can’t be there in person this year, Dallas Summer Musicals has taken this prestigious award show virtual,´ said NLHS Theatre Director Cody Head.  “This means you can celebrate with us online.”

NLHS Theatre Department nominated for Best Scenic Design.

 

Join online this Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. on DSM’s YouTube Page (@DSMusicals) to find out who will take home this year’s 2020 DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards and celebrate everyone’s incredible work.

“Every student in our program has contributed in some way to each of these nominations.  Simply being nominated is an extraordinary honor given that we are one of the smallest schools out of the 75 that participate.  Thanks for all you do to help us maintain our quest for exceptional high school theatre,” said Head in an email to NLHS teachers and staff.

