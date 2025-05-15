North Lamar Intermediate Celebrates National Elementary Honor Society Induction

The evening began with a warm welcome from NEHS sponsors Mrs. Amanda Little and Mrs. Britany Creamer, followed by an inspiring program led by current NEHS officers.

Speakers included:

Casen Sheridan, President – Scholarship

Molly Snow, Vice President – Responsibility

Lauren London, Treasurer – Service

Makinley Moreland, Secretary – Leadership

Mally Freelen, Reporter

Kamber Urquhart, Marketing Director

Each officer shared the core values of NEHS, encouraging the new inductees to lead excellently in and out of the classroom.

The ceremony concluded with heartfelt closing remarks from North Lamar Intermediate principals Angela Compton and Amber Soliz, who congratulated students and families on this significant achievement.

La noche comenzó con una cálida bienvenida de las patrocinadoras de NEHS, la Sra. Amanda Little y la Sra. Britany Creamer, seguida de un programa inspirador dirigido por los actuales funcionarios de NEHS.

Los ponentes fueron:

Casen Sheridan, Presidente – Beca

Molly Snow, Vicepresidenta de Responsabilidad

Lauren London, Tesorera – Servicio

Makinley Moreland, Secretaria – Liderazgo

Mally Freelen, Reportera

Kamber Urquhart, Director de Marketing

Cada oficial compartía los valores fundamentales de NEHS, alentando a los nuevos miembros a liderar de manera excelente dentro y fuera del aula.

La ceremonia concluyó con las sentidas palabras de clausura de las directoras de North Lamar Intermediate, Angela Compton y Amber Soliz, quienes felicitaron a los estudiantes y familias por este importante logro.

Students inducted were: Zari Alcolea, Levi Allmon, Davis Barnes, Jaxon Barton, Justin Baugh, Mila Bryant, Lucy Caldwell, Nathanael Campos, Emery Cannon, Hailey Cecil, Ryder Christian, Lillian Chubbee, William Cooper, Hadley Craig, Lincoln Crawford, Penelope Daniels, Gael de la Fuente, Lotus Dilbeck, Montanna Dobbs, Ryker Echo, Lane Ferguson, Jackson Ford, Caleb Fortson, Carson Franklin, Charles Freilinger, Ethan Green, Elizabeth Harris, Emmalynn Harris, Eleanor Headley, Liam Hogan, Ava Jones, Rory Krueger, Valerie Lee, Peyton Martin, Easton McGill, Laney Moore, Tinley Nelson, Kaden Noble, Lincoln North, Piper Olivares, Matteo Olvera, Carter Page, Ian Payne, Evian Pirtle, Walker Posey, Jimena Ramirez, Elijah Rember, Hunter Sessums, Maya Shafiq, Judith Sheffield, Raylan Smith, Rylee Sneed, Mason Soliz, Beau Swain, Jack Walker, David Wells, Bruce White, and Ledger Wood.

Los estudiantes admitidos fueron: Zari Alcolea, Levi Allmon, Davis Barnes, Jaxon Barton, Justin Baugh, Mila Bryant, Lucy Caldwell, Nathanael Campos, Emery Cannon, Hailey Cecil, Ryder Christian, Lillian Chubbee, William Cooper, Hadley Craig, Lincoln Crawford, Penelope Daniels, Gael de la Fuente, Lotus Dilbeck, Montanna Dobbs, Ryker Echo, Lane Ferguson, Jackson Ford, Caleb Fortson, Carson Franklin, Charles Freilinger, Ethan Green, Elizabeth Harris, Emmalynn Harris, Eleanor Headley, Liam Hogan, Ava Jones, Rory Krueger, Valerie Lee, Peyton Martin, Easton McGill, Laney Moore, Tinley Nelson, Kaden Noble, Lincoln North, Piper Olivares, Matteo Olvera, Carter Page, Ian Payne, Evian Pirtle, Walker Posey, Jimena Ramírez, Elijah Rember, Hunter Sessums, Maya Shafiq, Judith Sheffield, Raylan Smith, Rylee Sneed, Mason Soliz, Beau Swain, Jack Walker, David Wells, Bruce White y Ledger Wood.