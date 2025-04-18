North Lamar Intermediate Hosts 6th Annual Consumer and Producer Fair

Creativity and entrepreneurship were on full display as North Lamar Intermediate second graders hosted their 6th Annual Consumer and Producer Fair, an interactive economic experience for students to learn real-world lessons through hands-on activities.

As part of the project, students were challenged to create 10 items made of at least 90% paper to “sell” at the fair. Each shopper was given $10 in play money to spend on the items they wanted, creating a vibrant marketplace buzzing with activity.

This engaging event teaches students important economic principles such as supply and demand, quality of work, pricing strategies, and the value of creativity and presentation.

“Our students knock this assignment out of the park every year, and this year was no different,” said Public Relations Director, Melissa Allen “They really take pride in what they create and love the chance to show off their hard work.”

Items for sale ranged from hot air balloons, piñatas, and origami to paper flowers, pranks, bookmarks, bracelets, and much more. The cafeteria transformed into mini storefronts, and the energy and excitement of students as both buyers and sellers made for a memorable and educational experience.

North Lamar Intermediate continues to find innovative ways to combine classroom learning with real-life applications, and the Consumer and Producer Fair remains a highlight of the school year.